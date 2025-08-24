Friends honor Colorado teen killed in car crash with memorial bike ride

Last Saturday, a head-on collision claimed the life of a Colorado high school student, leaving his family and friends shocked and grieving. A day after laying 16-year-old Maximus Munro to rest, his friends and family chose to honor him in a way they knew best, on two wheels.

Maximus Munro Brenda Munro

On Sunday, dozens gathered at Lehigh Park in Erie for a memorial ride that was about more than just biking. For those who knew Max, it was about love, loss, and remembering a friend taken too soon.

"We're all riding here for his name," said Maximus' friend Briscoe Garcia. "The funeral was for memories, but this is for joy. We'll be thinking about Max the entire time."

CBS

Maximus loved riding, whether it was on an electric bike or a dirt bike; his friends say weekend ride-outs were a regular part of his life. Sunday's memorial carried on that tradition in his honor.

"I knew Max well enough to call him a friend, and I'm proud of that," said Matthew Hazel. "He was always kind, caring, and never made anyone feel left out."

Brenda Munro speaks with CBS Colorado as she watches her son Maximus's friends hold a bike ride in his honor. CBS

For Maximus' mother, Brenda Munro, seeing her son's friends organize the event brought an unexpected comfort.

"I didn't even know how many people loved him until this tragedy happened," she said. "To see all these kids come to a funeral for a 16-year-old, and then come out here to remember him, I can't even imagine how happy that would make my son."