A frost advisory is going into effect in parts of Colorado Thursday night into Friday morning. Find out where.

Frost Advisory for Friday morning for many areas of the Eastern Plains

Our windy cold front that boosted Thursday's fire danger has opened the door for colder air to filter into Colorado. Frost and Freeze issues may pop up overnight in many areas as a result.

Friday is a First Alert Weather Day because of the cold temperatures expected by morning. Many areas of eastern Colorado have a Frost Advisory in place from Midnight to 9am Friday. Temperatures may drop down to 32 to 35 degrees in many areas. This does not include the Denver metro area where lows will be around 37 to 41 degrees.

There is also a Freeze Warning for northwestern Colorado from midnight through 10am. It will be much colder in that part of the state with bottom temperatures going down to 32 to 26 degrees!

Wind gusts with the passage of the cold front gusted anywhere from 40 to nearly 60 mph on Thursday afternoon. Denver's top gust at Denver International Airport made it to 47 mph! Other communities across the plains were up over 50 mph on Thursday afternoon.