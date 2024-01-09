National Western Stock Show invites all for "Free Grounds Admission Day" in Denver

Tuesday is Free Grounds Admission Day at the National Western Stock Show in Denver. People from across Colorado, as well as across the county and the world attend the National Western Stock Show and celebrate Western culture.

Opening weekend had a big, successful turnout. The stock show opened its doors on Saturday, drawing in more than 107,000 people.

Free Grounds Admission Day includes a western art exhibit, a nursery with newborn animals, and a petting farm. Guests can also enjoy the acres of food and shopping the stock show has to offer.

Plus, at night, world champion PBR bulls and bull riders will compete in a competition at 7 p.m., which will be the first of three competitions.

The box office, show grounds, animals, vendors and activities for the whole family are also happening throughout the day.

As for parking, guests are encouraged to park at Coors Field and shuttle over to the National Western Complex. The lots open every morning at 8 a.m.

The 118th National Western Stock Show runs through Jan. 21.

For more information about the National Western Stock Show, visit https://nationalwestern.com/