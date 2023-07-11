Foxridge Farm Mobile Home Park residents protest management company, claim unfair treatment

People living in the Foxridge Farm Mobile Home Park community protested on Tuesday. They claim the management company, Ascentia, is not treating them like human beings.

The park is located in Arapahoe County and a Colorado state agency confirms to CBS News Colorado it is investigating complaints of unfair and exploitative practices. Some residents claim they are paying as much as $3,800 in rent at the mobile home park.

"We had enough. We had enough," chanted residents as they carried signs outside the management office on Tuesday.

Some of the residents have voiced a variety of complaints regarding the park, from the poor upkeep of the park's streets and common areas, to what some claim are arbitrary and unfair new policy changes.

Some residents told CBS News Colorado the company has implemented prohibitive new parking policies, in which the company has eliminated on-street parking, and instituted a monthly charge for a parking lot on the far end of the park in its place. They also claim the company has been towing cars without 24-hour notice and started charging $5 a day for overnight visitors.

"They implemented all these new rules. They don't give notice for it. They're trying to take our on-street parking away, they said the roads are not wide enough. I've lived here 30 years, and we've parked on both sides of the street and all of a sudden in the last 6 months it's not wide enough?" said resident Nelta Sinka. "I don't understand."

The residents hope the protests will show the management company how frustrated they are.

The state's mobile home park oversight program says it is investigating the concerns at Foxridge Farm, and according to documents pertaining to the investigation CBS News Colorado obtained, the investigation could take at least a few more weeks before it is complete.

The program has only been up and running since 2020. According to its annual report, the program has received and resolved more than 200 complaints about parks across the state since 2020. Of all of those complaints, only nine notices of violation have been issued.