Fourth sister in Colorado family receives Daniels Scholarship

Founded by entrepreneur and philanthropist Bill Daniels, the Daniels Fund awards full cost-of-attendance college scholarships to graduating high school seniors with strong character.

This year marks the Daniels Fund's 25th anniversary. Two hundred twenty-five students from Colorado, New Mexico, Utah and Wyoming are receiving the scholarship, including one young woman in Douglas County who's seen firsthand what the scholarship can do.

The Daniels Scholarship is a life-changing opportunity. For one Highlands Ranch family, it's one they've received four times.

"I was just shaking, nervous. Her sister was there, and we just both, you know, waiting to hear," said Highlands Ranch mom of six Tania Reading.

Tevia Reading got the good news Tuesday.

Tevia Reading CBS

"We all just started hugging and crying, and we're just overjoyed," Daniels Scholar Tevia Reading said.

She's now a Daniels Scholar, just like her three older sisters.

"I'm one of six. And we all start with T's. My older sisters, Tatum, Tabitha, Talia, Tevia (me), TJ and Tag," Tevia Reading said.

"Tatum just graduated from TCU top of her class, and she is currently in Mississippi, would like to serve with the Air Force. Tabitha is at Belmont University in Nashville, and she's currently actually abroad in Florence, studying fashion and design. And Talia is currently at Northwestern University in Chicago, and she plays lacrosse," Tania Reading said. "It's pretty unbelievable. I'm so proud of them. Hard-working girls."

The women's success comes after a great loss.

"I lost my husband tragically in 2019, and I mean, just a tragedy. It was, it was a huge loss. He was a very intentional, present dad. And to be faced with, you know, the reality of raising six children by myself, it was just daunting," Tania Reading said.

Reading Family

"I just strive to make him proud," Tevia Reading said.

Like her sisters, Tevia will graduate from Mountain Vista High School, where she is student body president, a student-athlete and involved with the Make-A-Wish Foundation.

Daniels Fund President Hanna Skandera interviewed Tevia herself.

"She just shines," Skandera said. "It's clear that Tevia and in her family, they have cultivated giving back and character."

Skandera says four scholars in one family is a Daniels Fund record.

This fall, Tevia will start at Texas Christian University, where she'll study education.

"Without the Daniels Fund, TCU probably wouldn't have been a possibility," Tevia Reading said.

CBS Colorado's Olivia Young interviews Tevia Reading. CBS

"How do you thank someone you've never met who has given so much to your family and to your kids and just changed their lives beyond anything we could have ever, ever done for them?" Tania Reading said.

Following in her sisters' footsteps, and making her dad proud.

"We're a close family unit, and we stick together and we support each other, and he really taught us all so much that we carry with us each day. He had a servant's heart," Tania Reading said. "We definitely feel like he's right with us. I often wonder, like, do you know Mr. Daniels up there? You know, are you both talking up there? The loss is great... but they make me so proud every day."

"I know that he's up in heaven, and he's smiling down on me, and he's proud of me," Tevia Reading said.

When it's their turn, Tevia's two younger brothers will most likely apply for the scholarship as well.