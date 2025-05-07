Four suspects arrested in connection to Colorado fentanyl distribution network, Sinaloa Cartel investigation

Four suspects have been arrested in connection with a fentanyl distribution network in Colorado believed to have ties with the Sinaloa Cartel.

The bureau, along with the DEA and North Metro Drug Task Force, has been investigating the drug trafficking organization since their primary target, Rafael Salazar-Amaya, was identified in Canon City in Oct. 2024.

According to the CBI, "The investigation revealed that the drug trafficking organization (DTO) has ties in New Mexico, Utah, Arizona, and the country of Mexico, and was involved in trafficking drugs in the Denver Metro area and into southern and northern Colorado. The DTO is believed to be related to the Sinaloa Cartel."

Authorities said 41 pounds of fentanyl pills and other narcotics were discovered when they executed search warrants on two homes in the Denver metro area on April 28. The CBI said they seized approximately 800,000 fentanyl pills, along with fentanyl powder, methamphetamine and heroin, as well as six vehicles and $60,000 in cash.

Colorado Bureau of Investigations

They arrested four men they believe to be undocumented immigrants and said more arrests are pending.

Rafael Salazar-Amaya, 40, is facing 44 counts, including violations of the Colorado Organized Crime Control Act (COCCA), conspiracy to distribute a controlled substance, distribution of a controlled substance, and special offender charges.

Fernando Noriega-Alvarado, 52, faces 13 counts, including COCCA, conspiracy to distribute a controlled substance, distribution of a controlled substance, and special offender charges.

Celedonio Pulido-Romero, 31, is facing 23 counts, including COCCA, conspiracy to distribute a controlled substance, distribution of a controlled substance, and special offender charges.

An unnamed male, 24, faces 7 counts, including COCCA, conspiracy to distribute a controlled substance, and distribution of a controlled substance.

The four men are currently held in the Adams County Detention Center.