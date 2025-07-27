Four people injured in overnight shooting in downtown Denver

The Denver Police Department is investigating after four people were injured, one critically, in a shooting downtown.

Around 12:20 a.m., police were called to the scene on 20th Street and Market Street. Authorities said they initially found three victims who suffered non-life-threatening wounds in the shooting. Later, police announced that they had located a fourth victim, who is reportedly in critical condition.

DPD stated that they're working to develop suspect information and encouraged anyone with information on the shooting to contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at (720) 913-7867 or through their website.