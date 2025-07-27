Watch CBS News
Local News

Four people injured in overnight shooting in downtown Denver

By
Christa Swanson
Digital Media Producer
Christa Swanson is a Digital Media Producer at CBS Colorado in Denver.
Read Full Bio
Christa Swanson

/ CBS Colorado

The Denver Police Department is investigating after four people were injured, one critically, in a shooting downtown.

Around 12:20 a.m., police were called to the scene on 20th Street and Market Street. Authorities said they initially found three victims who suffered non-life-threatening wounds in the shooting. Later, police announced that they had located a fourth victim, who is reportedly in critical condition.

DPD stated that they're working to develop suspect information and encouraged anyone with information on the shooting to contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at (720) 913-7867 or through their website.

Christa Swanson

Christa Swanson is a Digital Media Producer at CBS Colorado in Denver.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue