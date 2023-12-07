Four first responders struck by alleged DUI driver
The westbound lanes of Interstate 76 were closed Thursday night and a driver taken into custody after a vehicle veered into a crash scene and hit two police officers and two firefighters.
All four first responders were taken to hospitals. The extent of their injuries has not been released.
A Commerce City Police Department spokesperson said a driver suspected of driving under the influence drove around barricades and crashed into the scene of an earlier crash. Two CCPD officers and two South Adams County Fire Department firefighters were struck and injured as a result.
One direction of I-76 was closed from 104th Avenue to U.S. 85 beginning at 9:15 p.m. The eastbound lanes remain open.
The Colorado State Patrol is responding to the scene. Its personnel will be handling the investigation.
