Fort Morgan police arrest shooting suspect

By CBSColorado.com Staff

/ CBS Colorado

Fort Morgan police arrested a man they say fired shots inside a bar earlier this week. On Monday, detectives sought help in identifying the person of interest in the shooting.

Police said the man in the video is Saulo Herrera-Corona, 28. An arrest warrant was issued for felony menacing and prohibited use of a weapon, unlawfully carrying a concealed weapon and reckless endangerment.

Fort Morgan police

He was arrested in Aurora on an unrelated case and is also being held on the Fort Morgan charges.

The gunfire happened after an argument inside the Note Bar near East Railroad Avenue and Main Street. 

Investigators said Herrera-Corona left the bar and then returned and started firing. 

No one was hit.

First published on November 24, 2022 / 10:56 AM

