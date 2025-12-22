Fort Collins police arrest murder suspect after Northern Colorado shooting

Fort Collins police have arrested a suspect wanted in connection with a shooting in Northern Colorado over the weekend. According to investigators, police responded to the 2000 block of Battlecreek Drive on reports of a shooting just before 8 a.m. on Sunday.

When officers arrived, they found one male victim who had been shot and was suffering from serious injuries. The victim was transported to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Police said they determined that another male on the scene, Brody Jason-Michael Hill, was the suspect and he was taken into custody. He was booked into the Larimer County Jail on several charges, including first-degree murder, unlawful conduct involving an unserialized firearm, frame or receiver, and large capacity magazines prohibited.

Brody Jason-Michael Hill Larimer County

"This is a tragic loss of life, and our thoughts are with the victim's loved ones during this difficult time," said Assistant Chief Frank Barrett, who oversees the Criminal Investigations Division, in a statement. "Through the coordinated efforts of our responding officers and investigators, we were able to quickly identify and apprehend a suspect. This incident appears to involve these two individuals, and there is no ongoing threat to the community."

Anyone who witnessed the incident or has additional information that could aid the investigation, please contact FCPS Tip Line at (970) 416- 2825 or tipsline@fcgov.com. Individuals can also remain anonymous and contact Larimer County Crime Stoppers at (970) 221- 6868 with any information.

The victim's identity has not been released.