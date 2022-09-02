Fort Collins police involved in shooting at apartment complex

Fort Collins Police Services officers were involved in a shooting at an apartment complex on Friday afternoon. Officers rushed to the apartment complex in the 1200 block of East Stuart Street.

CBS

Police tweeted that there is no threat to the surrounding community and that the scene is secure.

The Critical Incident Response Team has been activated to investigate an officer-involved shooting at an apartment complex in the 1200 block of E Stuart St. The scene is secure and there is no ongoing threat to the surrounding community.More information will be available soon. pic.twitter.com/k904f8mPDq — Fort Collins Police (@FCPolice) September 2, 2022

Police tweeted an update a short time later that one suspect was transported to the hospital for injuries. No officers were injured in the shooting.

CBS

The Critical Incident Response Team is investigating the incident.