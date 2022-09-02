Fort Collins police involved in shooting at apartment complex
Fort Collins Police Services officers were involved in a shooting at an apartment complex on Friday afternoon. Officers rushed to the apartment complex in the 1200 block of East Stuart Street.
Police tweeted that there is no threat to the surrounding community and that the scene is secure.
Police tweeted an update a short time later that one suspect was transported to the hospital for injuries. No officers were injured in the shooting.
The Critical Incident Response Team is investigating the incident.
