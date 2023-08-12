Fort Collins police investigate fatal crash involving dirt bike

Fort Collins police say it's investigating a fatal crash that involved a dirt bike.

According to authorities, an ambulance from Poudre Valley was driving near City Park Avenue and Westward Drive and saw an adult male laying in the northbound lane of City Park Avenue. The biker's injuries were critical as Fort Collins PD quickly responded to the crash.

The department says the biker was transported to a local hospital where he died.

Fort Collins PD says through investigation it determined that the male was driving an unregistered dirt bike and was headed south on City Park Avenue when he collided with an unoccupied vehicle that was legally parked at the intersection.

The biker was ejected from the bike and was found in the northbound lanes of City Park Avenue. Fort Collins PD reports the biker was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

"Unfortunately, this is the CRASH Team's fourth call out in a row where a serious or fatal collision has involved a motorcycle. While we are early on in the investigation and working to discover what factors led up to this collision, our thoughts are with the deceased rider's friends and family during this difficult time," said Sgt. Mike Avrech who oversees the Fort Collins Police CRASH Team.

Fort Collins police say if has additional information on the incident to call Officer Matt Brede at (970) 221-6842.