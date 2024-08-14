Fort Collins police ask for help identifying deadly shooting suspect

Police in Fort Collins are asking for help from the public in identifying a suspect wanted in a deadly shooting. The shooting happened on Sunday at 215 Remington Street.

Investigators released surveillance video of the man they believe is responsible for killing one victim and leaving another victim injured.

The suspect is described as a Black male, 5-foot-6 to 5-foot-8 with a medium build, tattoos on arms and braided, waist-length hair. Fort Collins Police Services

The suspect is described as a Black male, 5-foot-6 to 5-foot-8 with a medium build, tattoos on arms and braided, waist-length hair. He was last seen walking north on Remington Street just south of Mountain Avenue. Police said at that time, he was wearing a black t-shirt with a reflective logo on the front, black pants and black shoes.

"We are asking communities across the country to be on the lookout for this suspect," said FCPS Chief of Police Jeff Swoboda in a statement. "We need everyone's help to identify this individual quickly and get him off the streets."

If you have any information regarding the possible identification of the suspect, or if you were in the Old Town area the night of August 11 and believe you saw or interacted with him, please call the FCPS Tip Line at 970.416.2825 or tipsline@fcgov.com. People who want to remain anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers of Larimer County at (970)221-6868 or www.crimestopperslarimer.org.