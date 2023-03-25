Fort Collins police arrest juvenile wanted in crime spree including robbery and kidnapping

Police in Fort Collins arrested a juvenile wanted in a crime spree over a 3-day period. That juvenile is facing several charges including robbery and kidnapping for his role in the alleged crimes.

The crime spree began in Loveland about 10:30 p.m. on March 20. A man was sitting in his white 2009 Ford Fusion at a Burger King located at 5688 N Garfield Avenue, when a younger male approached his window, pulled up his shirt exposing what appeared to be a handgun and told the victim to get out. The suspect then got in the vehicle and drove away.

Two days later about 7:30 p.m. the younger male suspect showed a handgun to the clerk working at a gas station in the 3000 block of South College Avenue in Fort Collins and stole money from the register. Surveillance video showed the suspect leaving in a white sedan which officers confirmed was the vehicle stolen in the carjacking.

On March 23 shortly before 2 a.m. a younger male suspect went into the Kum & Go gas station located at 115 Knobcone Drive in Loveland, and displayed the weapon to the clerk while demanding money and cigarettes. The clerk handed over the cash and the cigarettes and the male left the store and drove away in a white sedan, the same vehicle stolen in the carjacking from March 20.

Police attempted to stop the vehicle but the suspect drove into Fort Collins where Fort Collins police officers tried to stop the vehicle. The suspect eluded officers and they initiated a pursuit. The suspect crashed into a sign near the intersection of Riverside Avenue and Mulberry Street in Fort Collins. One suspect ran away and the other occupant, a juvenile female stayed near the vehicle.

The juvenile female told police that earlier that night she was walking when the suspect pulled up next to her, pulled a firearm and demanded that she get into the vehicle.

Officers were able to catch up to the suspect. Inside the backpack carried by the suspect officers found a realistic looking firearm that was determined to be a bb gun.

The juvenile male was arrested and booked on several charges including menacing, aggravated robbery, strongarm robbery, second-degree kidnapping, vehicular eluding, resisting arrest and theft.

"I'm grateful for our officers who apprehended this individual and stopped this dangerous crime spree. The strong partnerships that we have with our Northern Colorado Law Enforcement partners ultimately allow us to serve all of our communities better. Thanks to both the Loveland Police Department and Larimer County Sheriff's Office for their assistance," said Fort Collins Assistant Chief Kristy Volesky who oversees the Criminal Investigations Division in a statement.

The suspect's identity has not been released because he is a juvenile.

Anyone with information about these cases who has not already spoke to police is asked to call Fort Collins Police Detective Allen Benbow at (970) 416 2180.