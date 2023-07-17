Watch CBS News
Fort Collins organization offers free veterinary care to those experiencing housing insecurity in Denver

Veterinarians from across the country packed into Denver to provide free vet care.

It's all for the homeless and those at risk of losing their homes.

Pet owners were able to show up at the Colorado Convention Center to get their pets checked, as well as receive food bowls, treats, toys, leashes and more.

Among the attendees was Vinny Zecchino and his dog Zeena.

homeless-animals-raw-ts-01-concatenated-145943-frame-16123.jpg
Vinny Zecchino and his dog Zeena   CBS

He says when he found Zeena emaciated on the side of the road, he spent all the money he had to get her to the vet.

"She motivates me if anything. She makes me want to do better. I'm like, you know, I gotta do better for her," said Zecchino. "She's like, changed my life. She's made me a better person."

The Street Dog Coalition was on hand to help out.

It's a nonprofit based in Fort Collins providing free vet care.

For more information, visit www.thestreetdogcoalition.org.

