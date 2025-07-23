Northern Colorado man pleads guilty to sexually exploiting minor, possessing child sexual abuse material

A Northern Colorado man pleaded guilty on Wednesday to sexually exploiting a minor and possessing child sexual abuse material. According to court documents, Wesley Chambers, 34, of Fort Collins, sexually abused a minor for years and recorded the abuse.

The FBI released details in a news release that law enforcement found more than 200 sexually explicit videos and photographs of the minor on Chambers' cell phone and more than 20,000 photographs and 2,500 videos of the sexual abuse and exploitation of other minors.

AP/David Zalubowski

According to the FBI, Chambers pleaded guilty to two counts of sexually exploiting a child and one count of possessing material depicting the sexual exploitation of minors. As part of the plea agreement, the defendant also admitted to accessing child pornography on the dark web, including "hurtcore" sites.

The FBI said he is scheduled to be sentenced on Oct. 22 and faces a mandatory minimum penalty of 15 years in prison and a maximum penalty of 70 years in prison.

The FBI's Child Exploitation Operational Unit and the FBI Denver Field Office investigated the case.