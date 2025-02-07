Motorcyclist dies in multi-vehicle crash in Northern Colorado

Fort Collins police said a crash Thursday night involving several vehicles claimed the life of a motorcyclist.

Authorities said a 2000 Jeep Grand Cherokee was traveling north on South Sheilds Street when it was struck by a 2011 Harley Davidson motorcycle around 5:31 p.m.

The motorcycle, also traveling north on Sheilds, collided with the rear of the Jeep and then went into the southbound lanes, where a 2005 Toyota Prius struck it. Police said the motorcyclist was ejected from the Harley and then struck by a 2012 Subaru Outback also heading south.

Authorities said the motorcyclist was pronounced deceased at the scene.

"Our CRASH Team is working diligently to investigate the circumstances surrounding this tragic incident and provide answers to those affected. Any loss of life is devasting, and our thoughts are with those who were involved tonight," said Sergeant David Lindsay who oversees the Fort Collins Police CRASH Team.

All of the other drivers involved in the crash reportedly stayed at the scene and are cooperating with police. Investigators closed South Shields Street between Trilby Road and Scenic Drive for approximately 7 hours.

Police are investigating if alcohol and speed may have been contributing factors in the crash. They asked that anyone with information on the crash who has not already spoken to police contact Officer Brandon Barnes at (970) 221-6540.