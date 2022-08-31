Watch CBS News
Fort Carson Army Post helping U.S. military go green

By Jennifer McRae

Fort Carson is one of the bases helping the U.S. Army go green
Fort Carson Army Post near Colorado Springs is just one of the bases helping the U.S. Army go green. U.S. Cyber Command and the National Security Agency say guarding against climate change is a mission priority. 

military-going-green-5vo-transfer-frame-528.jpg
U.S. Army

There are plans to build a microgrid on every base by 2035. Fort Carson is also working on new battery technology as well. 

"They're allowing us to be a part of the change as the army chooses to be more progressive," said Army Sgt. Brittany Washington. 

The Army is also targeting the year 2030 for a 50% reduction in net greenhouse gas pollution and net zero emissions by 2050.

First published on August 31, 2022 / 5:56 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

