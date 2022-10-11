Watch CBS News
Former roommate charged in connection to attack on Longmont man after 5-hour standoff with SWAT team

By CBSColorado.com Staff

/ CBS Colorado

Ian Hanuman arrested, charged with assaulting former roommate
Ian Hanuman arrested, charged with assaulting former roommate 00:36

Longmont Police says a man covered in blood and asking for help was assaulted by a former roommate.

Ian Hanuman was inside the victim's residence and refused to leave, according to police. Hanuman barricaded the door and was armed with a stun gun.

Police say he threatened to kill officers if they approached.

SWAT took him into custody after an hours-long standoff.

This happened Saturday on Flemming Drive, near Main Street and Highway 66.

ian-hanuman-longmont-public-safety.jpg
Ian Hanuman mugshot Longmont Public Safety Department

Hanuman faces multiple charges, including violation of a protection order, because the former roommate had a restraining order against him.

That victim suffered serious injuries, but was released from the hospital.

