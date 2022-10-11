Former roommate charged in connection to attack on Longmont man after 5-hour standoff with SWAT team
Longmont Police says a man covered in blood and asking for help was assaulted by a former roommate.
Ian Hanuman was inside the victim's residence and refused to leave, according to police. Hanuman barricaded the door and was armed with a stun gun.
Police say he threatened to kill officers if they approached.
SWAT took him into custody after an hours-long standoff.
This happened Saturday on Flemming Drive, near Main Street and Highway 66.
Hanuman faces multiple charges, including violation of a protection order, because the former roommate had a restraining order against him.
That victim suffered serious injuries, but was released from the hospital.
