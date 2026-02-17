Former Denver Nuggets coach Doug Moe passes away at 87

Former Denver Nuggets Head Coach Doug Moe passed away on Tuesday in San Antonio at the age of 87. According to one of his former Nuggets players, Bill Hanzlik, he passed peacefully with his wife Jane at his side.

LANDOVER, MD - CIRCA 1985: Head coach Doug Moe of the Denver Nuggets looks on during an NBA basketball game against the Washington Bullets circa 1985 at the Capital Centre in Landover, Maryland. Moe coached the Nuggets from 1980-91. Focus on Sport / Getty Images

Moe coached the Nuggets from 1980 to 1990, amassing 432 wins. A record that stood for 34 years before Michael Malone surpassed it in 2024. The Nuggets also reached the playoffs 9 times under Moe, and he earned the NBA Coach of the Year award in 1988.

Moe was one of the great characters in the NBA. He turned the characterization "Stiff" into a term of endearment using in when discussing the opposition and even his own players. He often looked disheveled on the sideline and was known for not running any plays. That's right, the Nuggets just passed and cut but didn't run any designed plays and still led the league in scoring 6 times under Moe.

Doug Moe was my big brother. I am sad today. I will miss him.



Love you forever Doug. ❤️‍🩹 pic.twitter.com/Emc8Iik8xD — George Karl (@CoachKarl22) February 17, 2026

Moe finished his coaching career with 628 wins, the 19th most in NBA history.

It’s a sad day in Denver. Just learned one of the Absolute Best , Doug Moe has passed away peacefully holding the hand of his wife Jane Moe this morning. God Bless you BIG STIFF from your No Hoper

Hanz — Bill Hanzlik (@BillHanzlik) February 17, 2026

In 1997, Moe was inducted into the Colorado Sports Hall of Fame. In 1998, he was added to the New York City Hall of Fame and in 2018, he was honored with the Chuck Daly Lifetime Achievement Award.