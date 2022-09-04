Former law enforcement trainee convicted of sexual assault on child

Caleb May, a former member of the Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office Explorer program, was found guilty by a jury Friday on charges related to the sexual assault of a juvenile female last year.

May was convicted on all three counts - two of felony sexual assault and a single count of sexual exploitation of a child involving the use of video.

May was arrested May 6, 2021, a day after the girl walked into the sheriff's office and reported an assault alleged to have occurred on the 3rd. He was 19 years old at the time.

Caleb May (credit: Arapahoe County)

May became a civilian employee of the sheriff's office after attending its Explorer program. That program, according to ACSO's website, is intended for youth ages 14-20 "with an interest in law enforcement." Participants are trained in several aspects of police work, experience ride-a-longs with deputies, and volunteer for community service.

"Explorers wear a distinguishable uniform," the website states, "however, they do not carry weapons and they are not law enforcement officers."

At the time of the incident, May was wearing attire supplied by the sheriff's office and arrived at the location of the assault in a sheriff's office vehicle, ACSO stated in a press release following May's arrest. He held the position of Community Services Specialist and was "responsible for taking reports relating to low priority calls with no suspect information."

During her initial report, the juvenile female identified May as an acquaintance.

Friday's verdict came at the end of the fourth day of May's trial. It had been scheduled for three days.

May is scheduled for sentencing Nov. 7.