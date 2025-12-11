Former deputy faces charges after allegedly choking inmate at Colorado jail

A former deputy in Colorado is facing multiple charges after he was accused of choking an inmate last October.

The CBI said Fremont County Sheriff's Office Deputy Luis Mora-Huerta was working at the FCSO Jail on Oct. 14 when the incident happened. He reportedly put his right hand on the front of the 57-year old inmate's neck in a "c-clamp" position while the inmate was against the wall. According to the affidavit, when the inmate said, "He's choking me," Mora-Huerta allegedly replied, "Yes, I am."

Fremont County Sheriff's Office

Chokeholds are prohibited for peace officers.

Other deputies said they witnessed the event and reported it to their supervisors. The FCSO contacted the CBI to assist in the investigation.

The sheriff's office fired Mora-Huerta on Dec. 11 after an internal affairs investigation, and the court found that there is probable cause for charges. The CBI obtained an arrest warrant on Dec. 2, and Mora-Huerta posted a $1,000 PR bond.

He's facing charges of first-degree official misconduct, official oppression and harassment.

Mora-Huerta's advisement hearing is scheduled for Dec. 16.