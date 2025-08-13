Former Denver Nuggets mascot sues ownership group for disability discrimination

Former mascot says firing by Denver Nuggets ownership was disability discrimination

Former mascot says firing by Denver Nuggets ownership was disability discrimination

A former Denver Nuggets mascot is speaking out after filing a lawsuit against the team's ownership group, Kroenke Sports & Entertainment (KSE), alleging disability discrimination and an unlawful severance offer.

Drake Solomon CBS

Drake Solomon, who portrayed the Nuggets' mascot Rocky from 2021 until this past season, claims he was wrongfully terminated after undergoing double hip replacement surgery. His father had performed as Rocky for more than 30 years before Solomon took over the role.

Solomon says the lawsuit is not only for himself, but also on behalf of other KSE employees who, since the 2023 passage of Colorado's POWR Act (Protecting Opportunities and Workers' Rights), have allegedly been offered similar unlawful agreements.

"I was on the court at 2-weeks-old," Solomon told CBS Colorado.

During the NBA team's 2023 championship run, Solomon says he was diagnosed with a painful bone condition that impacted his ability to perform. After notifying supervisors that he would need surgery, Solomon alleges the organization began tryouts for his replacement, citing a lack of confidence in his health.

"It came to a point where I was on the court shooting a half-court shot with tears dripping down my face," Solomon recalled. "It's hard thinking about those times. I really wanted to bring the same energy."

After surgery, Solomon says he felt ready to return but never got the chance.

"For it to end this way, it feels like betrayal," Solomon said. "We were so loyal to them."

Solomon says he was offered $20,000 and a non-disclosure agreement as part of his severance agreement. He refused.

"It seemed sketchy to me," Solomon explained. "I wasn't going to sign that."

Attorneys say the agreement violated nearly every provision of the POWR Act. Solomon believes other employees were offered similar deals.

Despite everything, Solomon says he still loves the Nuggets and its fans. He's now seeking a trial in hopes of holding KSE accountable and protecting future employees.

"Never wanted things to go down this way," Solomon said. "But there are things they could've handled better -- not just with me -- but with others as well."

KSE has not responded to a request for comment.