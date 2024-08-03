Former Denver Bronco linebacker Randy Gradishar enshrined into Pro Football Hall of Fame

Randy Gradishar thanked an ecstatic and supportive crowd, his wife, parents, coaches, friend and former teammate Tom Jackson, God and countless others after being enshrined into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in a rainy ceremony in Canton, Ohio on Saturday.

The former Denver Bronco linebacker told reporters at Broncos training camp earlier this week that he's proud to be the first member of Denver's great defense in the 1970s (nicknamed the Orange Crush) to be inducted into the hall.

"To the Broncos and Bronco Country, I would not be standing here without you because the best franchise and the best fans in the NFL are the Broncos," he said. "Thank you for your love and support."

Former NFL player Randy Gradishar speaks during his induction into the Pro Football Hall of Fame, on Saturday, Aug. 3, 2024, in Canton, Ohio. Dave Richard / AP

Gradishar, 72, had the longest wait of the new class, joining the Hall 41 years after he last played in the NFL. He was first drafted in 1974.

"The rest is history," he said Saturday. Gradishar said his Broncos coaches "believed in me and encouraged me."

As for the famed defense he was a part of, Gradishar said, "we were always an explosive, dominant, winning force because coach Joe Collier wanted the best for us and, in turn, got the best from us."

Collier passed away earlier this year but was instrumental in the Broncos' success in the 1970s and 80s and specifically in Gradishar's induction, according to the Broncos.

Earlier this year, Gov. Jared Polis declared May 3 Randy Gradishar Day.

"For Randy, it begins with the character. He never gave off this vibe of 'I'm a star.' It was never part of who he was," Jackson said in a message played at the ceremony. "His character is built around his family, his faith and hard work. That, for me, is the reason he's headed to Canton, Ohio."

Gradishar made the Pro Bowl seven times in 10 seasons and was selected as an All-Pro in 1977 and 1978. He won the Defensive Player of the Year award in 1978.

He joined Dwight Freeney, Andre Johnson, Devin Hester, Patrick Willis, Steve McMichael and Julius Peppers as the inductees in Saturday's ceremony.

"I dedicate my Pro Football Hall of Fame 2024 induction to my lord and savior Jesus Christ, who gave me his life so I could be built to last," Gradishar concluded on Saturday. "Thank you and God bless."