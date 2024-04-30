Denver Broncos fans excited as May 3 declared Randy Gradishar Day by Gov. Jared Polis

First, he was elected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame and now he's getting his very own day in Colorado. Gov. Jared Polis declared May 3 as Randy Gradishar Day.

Gradishar was elected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame in February and is the newest Denver Broncos player to join the hall.

DENVER, CO - CIRCA 1983: Randy Gradishar #52 of the Denver Broncos runs with the ball during an NFL football game circa 1983 at Mile High Stadium in Denver, Colorado. Gradishar played for the Broncos from 1974-83. Focus On Sport / Getty Images

To recognize the special day, there will be a special proclamation reading on the west steps of the state Capitol at 2 p.m. on Friday. Gradishar will be joined by Polis, Denver Mayor Mike Johnston, Denver Broncos cheerleaders, Miles the Mascot and the drumline Stampede at the proclamation.

Gradishar was a key part of Denver's "Orange Crush" defense in the 1970s, making the Pro Bowl seven times in 10 seasons, being selected as an All-Pro in 1977 and '78 and winning Defensive Player of the Year in 1978.

A tackling machine at inside linebacker, Gradishar also intercepted 20 passes and recovered 13 fumbles in a 10-year career and never missed a single game. He was a modern-era finalist for the Hall in 2003 and '08 but didn't get elected.

The Broncos fell one game short of winning it all in 1977 when they allowed only 10.6 points per game.

The Hall of Fame ceremony will take place in Canton on Saturday, Aug. 3.