Randy Gradishar looks forward to representing the Orange Crush defense when he's enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame

Randy Gradishar looks forward to representing the Orange Crush defense when he's enshrined into the Pro Football Hall of Fame this weekend.

Randy Gradishar is introduced prior to the 2024 Pro Football Hall of Fame Game between the Houston Texans and the Chicago Bears at Tom Benson Hall Of Fame Stadium on August 01, 2024 in Canton, Ohio. Nick Cammett / Getty Images

The former star defensive linebacker spoke to reporters at Broncos training camp earlier this week and said he's proud to be the first member of Denver's great defense in the 1970s (nicknamed the Orange Crush) to be inducted into the hall. And he hopes he won't be the last.

"I'm just glad that this is finally happening -- whether it was me or someone else -- because I think we all know that the Orange Crush has not been recognized. And so, finally, the Orange Crush has been recognized," he said. "I just hope through my induction that other guys here in the near future -- their names will be coming up, they'll be able to have the opportunity to be possibly nominated and come in as part of that Orange Crush defense."

Gradishar made the Pro Bowl seven times in 10 seasons and was selected as an All-Pro in 1977 and 1978. He won the Defensive Player of the Year award in 1978.

On Thursday night at the Hall of Fame game at Tom Benson Hall Of Fame Stadium in Canton, Ohio, Gradishar was honored on the field and waved to the crowd after being introduced.

Tom Jackson, another member of the Orange Crush defense, will be doing Gradishar's introduction on Saturday in Canton. The Class of 2024 Enshrinement ceremony takes place at 10 a.m. Mountain Time.

The other members of the Class of 2024 are Dwight Freeney, Andre Johnson, Devin Hester, Patrick Willis, Steve McMichael and Julius Peppers.