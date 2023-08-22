See what $1.25M gets you as former Denver Bronco Dalton Risner lists Parker home for sale

Dalton Risner teams up with United Healthcare to donate and giveaway coats to children

Former Denver Bronco Dalton Risner is selling his home in Parker as the offensive lineman -- now a free agent -- prepares to leave his home state to go to another team.

Born and raised in Wiggins, Colorado, Risner went on to play for his favorite team growing up; the Broncos. He was drafted in 2019 and started in 15 games last season before injuring his elbow and being placed on the injured reserve. Now as he looks at the Minnesota Vikings and Chicago Bears, he's trying to sell his home with the help of Sotheby's International Realty.

Former Denver Bronco Dalton Risner is selling his home in Parker, Colorado, seen here, for $1.25 million. LIV Sotheby's International Realty

The 6,119 square-foot, four-bedroom home includes a gym with weights, indoor bicycle and more. The remodeled basement features a movie room, game room and additional bar. The home was built by Celebrity Custom Homes in 2006 and sits on 0.61 acres and the backyard has an outdoor kitchen.

The home is located at 5651 Goldpan Place in Parker and is listed for $1.25 million.

To view this listing at Sotheby's or request a tour, click here.