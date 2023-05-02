Watch CBS News
Former Commerce City teacher arrested, charged with sexual assault on a child

A former teacher at Landmark Academy and Fort Lupton Middle School has been arrested, accused of sexual assault on a child. Detectives from the Sexual Assault Task Force, comprised of members of the Commerce City Police Department and Brighton Police Department, announced the results of their investigation on Tuesday. 

john-mcmillan-copy.jpg
John McMillan Commerce City Police

John McMillan is alleged to have committed sexual contact on a student between Aug. 1, 2021 and May 31, 2022 while he was employed as a teacher at Landmark Academy. 

McMillan, 40, taught at Landmark Academy from 2011 until the end of the 2022 school year when he left for a position in the Weld Re-8 School District at Fort Lupton Middle School where he taught from August 2022 until December 2022.    

McMillan is facing charges of sexual assault on a child- pattern of abuse and sexual assault on a child by one in a position of trust. 

Additional Information from the Commerce City Police Department: 

