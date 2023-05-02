Former Commerce City teacher arrested, charged with sexual assault on a child

A former teacher at Landmark Academy and Fort Lupton Middle School has been arrested, accused of sexual assault on a child. Detectives from the Sexual Assault Task Force, comprised of members of the Commerce City Police Department and Brighton Police Department, announced the results of their investigation on Tuesday.

John McMillan is alleged to have committed sexual contact on a student between Aug. 1, 2021 and May 31, 2022 while he was employed as a teacher at Landmark Academy.

McMillan, 40, taught at Landmark Academy from 2011 until the end of the 2022 school year when he left for a position in the Weld Re-8 School District at Fort Lupton Middle School where he taught from August 2022 until December 2022.

McMillan is facing charges of sexual assault on a child- pattern of abuse and sexual assault on a child by one in a position of trust.

