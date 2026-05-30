Former Colorado public defender sentenced in child sexual assault case

A Colorado Springs man who used to represent attorney-less defendants in court recently became a defendant himself, and lost his case. Thomas Cushing was convicted in March of sexually assaulting a child. Thursday, a judge ordered him to serve 10 years in state prison and register as a sex offender for the rest of his life.

Thomas Cushing could also spend the rest of his life in prison or on parole, given the judge's sentence. That duration of those terms will depend on the degree of Cushing's success during treatment in a sex offender rehabilitation program.

*This case centered on the minor victim and the lasting impact these events have had on their life," 4th Judicial District Attorney Michael J. Allen stated in a press release. "Today's sentence reflects the seriousness of the defendant's heinous crimes, and sends a clear message - if you commit a crime like this in our community, you will be held accountable, and you should expect to be sent to prison for a very long time."

The victim's father called police after being alerted to the crimes, according to the press release. Later, the Colorado Springs Police Department sought and was granted a warrant for Cushing's arrest in November of 2024.

A jury convicted Cushing of a single count of Sex Assault on a Child-Pattern of Abuse, a Class Three Felony. Cushing had pleaded not guilty to that charge in August 2025.