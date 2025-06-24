Former Colorado councilman accused of shooting teen in the face going to trial

The former Colorado town councilman who's accused of shooting a teenager outside his home will go to trial, court records show.

Brent Metz was arrested outside his Conifer home in September 2024 after the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office said he shot a 17-year-old boy in the face. Metz's attorney says the shooting was accidental and that Metz's gun went off without him pulling the trigger.

Two teen boys hopped the fence of the property to ask the homeowner for permission to take homecoming photos at the property, according to the sheriff's office. When no one answered the door, they returned to their car and started writing a letter seeking permission to take the photos at the house. Metz's girlfriend, who was home at the time, saw the boys on security cameras and called Metz and 911.

Metz is charged with second-degree assault with a deadly weapon resulting in serious bodily injury, two counts of menacing with a weapon, and illegal discharge of a firearm -- all felonies. He pleaded not guilty in April.

Brent Metz, right, is seen leaving the Jefferson County Courthouse on Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2024. CBS

Metz's attorney, Chris Decker, told CBS News Colorado in May that the gun Metz used that day -- a Sig Sauer P320 -- is at the center of several safety recalls and lawsuits, both resolved and ongoing, due to instances of it reportedly going off without the trigger being pulled.

The sheriff's office confirmed that was the firearm model recovered from the scene. The sheriff's office is doing forensic tests of the gun that was recovered and Decker said he ordered an independent investigation of the gun, the findings of which, he said he plans to present in court.

A 15-year-old friend of the boy who was shot, and who was sitting in the car with the 17-year-old at the time of the shooting, also told investigators he didn't believe the shooting was intentional and said he heard Metz say "Oh s..., my gun went off."

The teens are not being identified due to their age, and a sheriff's office spokeswoman said investigators don't believe they had criminal or malicious intent when they entered Metz's property. The letter seeking permission to use the property was partially written when the boy was shot and investigators say they recovered that at the scene.

Decker confirmed on Tuesday that the case is set to go to trial in January but didn't have any additional comment on the case.

In May, Metz was recalled as a councilman in Mountain View, a town of about 500 residents in the Denver metro area about 30 miles northeast of Conifer, a town official confirmed. Of the 200 votes in that recall, 128 residents voted to remove Metz and 72 voted to keep him.

"We, the undersigned, are calling for the immediate recall of Brent J. Metz from his position on the Town Council due to a significant loss of trust, safety concerns, and recent criminal charges that have further undermined his ability to lead effectively," a letter from community members leading the recall effort read, in part. "In light of recent events, including criminal charges brought against Councilmember Metz, it has become clear that his actions no longer reflect the integrity and responsibility required of an elected official. These charges have not only damaged his reputation but have also cast a shadow over the trust and confidence our community once placed in him. His continued presence on the Council raises serious concerns about the safety of our town and the integrity of our local government."

The ballot also included a letter from Metz. That full letter appears below:

Mountain View Neighbors, as your Council Member, I have worked to meet my neighbors and learn their individual stories. These perspectives have helped inform my legislative decisions. Unfortunately, the legislative process for a diverse community generally results in some being unhappy. This is often a sign of appropriate compromises to achieve successful legislation. Last September, I was involved in a difficult situation outside this community. This involved the unintentional discharge of a firearm. The media attention surrounding this has not been accurate, fair, or supported by the underlying facts. While I am not at liberty to fully discuss this matter, I can say this, I am not guilty of the unresolved charges against me and have full faith that the ongoing judicial process will result in the same determination. Everyone who knows me well understands that I have lived a life of service to others, as an Eagle Scout, a member of the military, a parent, and my years dedicated to this town. Please trust the legal system before you make conclusions, trust my character as demonstrated over a life of service, provide me the opportunity to continue serving the community that I love. Sincerely, Brent Metz.