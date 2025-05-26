Watch CBS News
Former CBS News Colorado photographer Jerry Curran marks 90th birthday

Jerry Curran, who spent decades as a news photographer in Denver, celebrated his 90th birthday Sunday surrounded by friends, family, and former colleagues from KCNC, now known as CBS News Colorado.

"I'd rather be 80," joked Curran.

Curran, who grew up near City Park in Denver, attended East High School and then the University of Colorado at Boulder, now lives in Denver's Bear Valley neighborhood.

jerry-curran.png
Former CBS News Colorado photographer Jerry Curan poses for a photo at his 90th birthday celebration. Tammy Curran

His career in broadcast news began in 1961 after he served in the U.S. Army and returned to Colorado. Curran's 49-year career saw him win an Emmy award and several other honors for his work as a photojournalist. He also served as chief photographer at KCNC.

"It was a helluva way to make a living," said Curran. 

Curran is now a grandfather who still enjoys traveling the world with his wife, Joyce. One of his sons, Mike, followed in Jerry's footsteps and is a journalist in Portland, Oregon.

Joining in the birthday celebration were former KCNC helicopter pilot Mike Silva, former anchor Reynelda Muse, former reporter Luann Akin and former photojournalists Doug Whitehead and Sharon Levy.

jerry-curran.png
Jerry Curran, center, with former KCNC colleagues, from left to right, Mike Silva, Doug Whitehead, Sharon Levy, Luann Akin, and Reynelda Muse. Tammy Curran

Curran recalls two of his favorite stories; one involved working with the late Bob Palmer to profile a Hispanic family. The second report revolved around an organ transplant case.

Curran says some of his work in television news "was the highlight of my life."

