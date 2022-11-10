Watch CBS News
Former Broncos DT Domata Peko's father-in-law sold winning $2 billion Powerball ticket

By Kasey Richardson

/ CBS Colorado

Former Broncos defensive tackle Domata Peko's father-in-law sold the winning $2 billion Powerball ticket at his store in California.

Peko took to his Instagram story to acknowledge his father-in-law saying, "My father sold the winning PowerBall (ticket) $2 billion … Congrats Baba."

Peko's father-in-law, Joe Chahayed is expected to receive close to $1 million for selling the winning ticket at his store, Joe's Service Center in Altadena.

The former NFL defensive tackle was a member of the Denver Broncos for two years and played with the Cincinnati Bengals, the Baltimore Ravens and the Arizona Cardinals. 

