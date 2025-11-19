Ford recalls nearly 230,000 U.S. vehicles over instrument panel display failure

Ford Motor Company is recalling nearly 230,000 vehicles because a software flaw in the instrument panel display can prevent critical information, including warning lights and vehicle speed, from appearing.

The recall affects 2025-2026 Bronco and Bronco Sport vehicles, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) said in a notice posted on Nov. 18. All recalled vehicles are believed to contain the defect.

The government agency said Ford will fix the issue with a software update, which can be installed for free at a dealership or delivered wirelessly through an over-the-air update.

As of Nov. 7, 2025, Ford said it was aware of 12 warranty claims potentially related to the display issue, NHTSA documents show.

Affected owners can contact Ford customer service at 1-866-436-7332. The car maker's recall number is 25SC3.

Ford recalled 740,000 vehicles last month from its lineup due to camera display, steering and seatbelt issues. The car company has issued multiple recalls related to faulty rearview cameras in the last year.