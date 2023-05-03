Ford F-150 tops Subaru as Colorado's No. 1 vehicle

Colorado's iconic image as a bunch of Subaru-loving drivers could be evolving. According to the Colorado DMV, Ford F-150 pickups are gaining in popularity.

Ford Motor Co. F-150 trucks sit on display at a car dealership Daniel Acker/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Last year, Coloradans registered nearly 95,000 of the pickup trucks. It was the most of any vehicle statewide.

And that's not all when it comes to how much Coloradans love their pickup trucks, the Chevy Silverado came in second.

Seems that Subaru Outbacks came in third with about 56,000 registrations.