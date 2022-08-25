Watch CBS News
Food trucks return to LoDo in restricted area

By Jennifer McRae

The City and County of Denver has temporarily lifted a ban on food trucks in Lodo
Food trucks are being allowed to operate in a restricted area in LoDo. This temporary allowance comes after the City of Denver pushed out food trucks from the LoDo area in an effort to minimize violence earlier his month. 

The restrictions allow food trucks in a designated area on Fridays, Saturdays and holidays. Those vendors need a permit and must shut down by 9 p.m.

In a different area, up to seven spots will be available for food trucks and those can stay open until midnight. 

The new regulations to into effect on Friday and last for 180 days. 

The food truck restriction was designed to prevent large crowds from gathering when the bars close. 

