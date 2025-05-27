Watch CBS News
Fog forces ground stop/delay at Denver International Airport Tuesday morning

By
Jennifer McRae
Digital Media Producer, CBS Colorado
Jennifer McRae is a digital media producer for CBS Colorado with more than 25 years of experience in news. Jennifer is part of the digital team recognized for excellence for Best Website several times by the Colorado Broadcasters Association.
Jennifer McRae

CBS Colorado

Heavy fog forced a ground stop which was then upgraded to a ground delay at Denver International Airport on Tuesday morning. The FAA ordered the ground stop because of the fog that settled into the Denver metro area.

foggy-mousetrap-cam-frame-3915.jpg
Fog settled into the Denver metro area on Tuesday morning.  CBS

The ground stop was in effect until 6:45 a.m. Tuesday. It went into effect at 5:45 a.m. Tuesday.

The FAA ordered the ground stop upgraded to a ground delay at 6:45 a.m. The ground delay was scheduled to be in effect until 1 p.m. at the airport. 

The FAA said passengers could expect an average delay of 60-minutes.

Hundreds of flights were impacted in either taking off or landing at the airport. 

Passengers traveling to the airport were urged to check their flight status. 

