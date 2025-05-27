Fog forces ground stop/delay at Denver International Airport Tuesday morning

Heavy fog forced a ground stop which was then upgraded to a ground delay at Denver International Airport on Tuesday morning. The FAA ordered the ground stop because of the fog that settled into the Denver metro area.

The ground stop was in effect until 6:45 a.m. Tuesday. It went into effect at 5:45 a.m. Tuesday.

The FAA ordered the ground stop upgraded to a ground delay at 6:45 a.m. The ground delay was scheduled to be in effect until 1 p.m. at the airport.

The FAA said passengers could expect an average delay of 60-minutes.

Hundreds of flights were impacted in either taking off or landing at the airport.

Passengers traveling to the airport were urged to check their flight status.