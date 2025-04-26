Watch CBS News
Fog, fire weather, and a chance of thunderstorms: What to expect in Colorado this weekend

By Callie Zanandrie

/ CBS Colorado

Warm, windy weekend with fire danger and storms ahead
Warm, windy weekend with fire danger and storms ahead 02:57

If you're heading out early this morning, be prepared for some tricky travel. Dense fog and drizzle have settled over parts of Colorado's eastern plains and lower elevations, reducing visibility to as little as a quarter of a mile in some areas. A Dense Fog Advisory is in effect through 10 a.m. for areas east of Denver. 

Once the fog lifts, it's shaping up to be a warm and windy Saturday. Temperatures are expected to climb into the mid-70s across Denver and the surrounding urban corridor. Winds could gust up to 45 mph on the plains, thanks to a developing weather system to our west.

There is a small chance—around 20 percent—of a few isolated thunderstorms this afternoon, particularly southeast of the Denver metro area. If they form, they could bring brief gusty winds and small hail. However, most will only see light showers.

Looking ahead to Sunday, expect even warmer weather, with strong southwesterly winds and dry air increasing the risk of wildfires. Critical fire weather conditions are likely, especially across the plains that's why a First Alert Weather Day is possible. 

While most areas will stay dry, there's a slight chance of a storm in the far eastern part of the state late in the day.

Next week will bring more seasonal temperatures and a daily chance for isolated afternoon showers or thunderstorms, especially in the mountains. 

Callie Zanandrie
Callie Zanandrie provides the latest forecast from the First Alert Weather Center for CBS News Colorado. Read her bio & send her an email.

