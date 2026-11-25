Crews in southwest Colorado are making progress on repairing roadways and bridges damaged by flooding earlier this month. However, the road to recovery for many -- particularly those in Pagosa Springs and Archuleta County, is really just beginning.

"The average salary here is $54,000," said Leonard Martinez who serves on the Pagosa Springs town council. "We got a lot of people who are right on that edge of what it costs to live here and how much money is being made."

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Most folks in Archuleta County are barely making ends meet. Even a minor disruption can have an impact. A major disruption like historic flooding is devastating. Martinez shared a photo of a home in his community, and the following day it was gone.

"We found these 10 families that were supporting 40 to 50 families on Country Road 500 because the bridges were cut off on one end and the road was damaged on the other end," Martinez explained. "The community was totally isolated."

Martinez runs a nonprofit, Friends and Neighbors in Need. He quickly switched priorities after the flooding to help the nearby communities that have been impacted. That involved handing out gas cards, helping pay rent, buying supplies, and filling the gap in any way he can.

"We're helping them kind of patch from day to day until they can kind of get to a scenario where they're working week to week. "

But perhaps the biggest need right now for many families is a place to call home for the winter.

"A tsunami of people needing housing to get through the winter, because that's just an extension of the flood and when it happened. But getting through the winter, and then next spring, you know, they'll have to pick up the pieces where they are and continue the process of recovery."

Martinez added that while donations to local charities are very helpful, the economy in Pagosa Springs really depends on visitors. Just by taking the trip down there, folks will inevitably be helping people in need.