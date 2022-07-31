Watch CBS News
Flash Flood Warnings go into effect for parts of Colorado in Larimer and Grand counties

By CBSColorado.com Staff

/ CBS Colorado

There were two separate Flash Flood Warnings in effect for different parts of Colorado on Sunday afternoon, National Weather Service in Boulder confirmed. 

According to NWS, there was a Flash Flood Warning for the eastern portion of the Cameron Peak Burn Area until 3:45 p.m. in Larimer County, which included Masonville. This had the potential to effect roughly 216 people. 

Another Flash Flood Warning impacted the East Troublesome Fire Area until 4 p.m. in Grand County. This included Grand Lake and Highway 125. This had the potential to impact almost 500 people and one school.

First published on July 31, 2022 / 1:32 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

