Flash Flood Warning issued for Larimer County until 4:15 p.m. Thursday

A Flash Flood warning has been issued for Larimer County until 4:15 p.m. Thursday. The warning area includes the Cameron Peak burn scar.

Flash Flood Warning including Larimer County, CO until 4:15 PM MDT pic.twitter.com/IZneWAzFA5 — NWS Boulder (@NWSBoulder) June 8, 2023

The Cameron Peak Fire burned 208,663 acres in Arapaho and Roosevelt National Forests as well as Rocky Mountain National Park. The fire was determined to be human-caused and started in August 2020.