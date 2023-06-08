Watch CBS News
Flash Flood Warning issued for Larimer County until 4:15 p.m. Thursday

A Flash Flood warning has been issued for Larimer County until 4:15 p.m. Thursday. The warning area includes the Cameron Peak burn scar. 

The Cameron Peak Fire burned 208,663 acres in Arapaho and Roosevelt National Forests as well as Rocky Mountain National Park. The fire was determined to be human-caused and started in August 2020. 

