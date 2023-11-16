Flamboyance of flamingos welcomes public to new habitat at Denver Zoo

The flamingos at the Denver Zoo have a new home. On Thursday, the flamboyance of flamingos was at the ribbon cutting of the new exhibit.

A flamboyance of flamingos welcomes the public to the new habitat at the Denver Zoo on Thursday. CBS

The birds were excited to welcome the public to view their new habitat located on the east side of the zoo between Harmony Hill and Tropical Discovery.

The new flamingo habitat at the Denver Zoo. CBS

The zoo said the new exhibit offers a close-up viewing experience of the lively, pink birds. The new space offers the flamingos several wading pools and nesting islands and a variety of vantage points for zoo visitors.

Flamingos in their new habitat at the Denver Zoo. CBS

Two types of flamingos reside in the new habitat: Chilean flamingos and American flamingos. The Chilean variety are much lighter in color and can be found in the Andean highland regions of Chile, Argentina, Peru and even Brazil. American flamingos have bright, pinkish-orange feathers, and are often found in coastal areas of the Caribbean including the Bahamas, Cuba, and the Yucatan Peninsula.