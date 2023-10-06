Leader of a big Denver fan tailgate outside Broncos stadium known for flying more than 100 flags

Leader of a tailgate outside Mile High is known for flying more than 100 flags

Leader of a tailgate outside Mile High is known for flying more than 100 flags

By Lesley Martin

The newest inductee into the Orange Zone is well known for the flags he flies at a Denver tailgate outside Empower Field at Mile High.

It's easy to spot Scott Hood's tailgate outside the stadium. All you have to do is look for all the Broncos flags. Hood is better known as Mile High Flag Man.

"People always kept saying, 'Oh, you're the guy with all the flags. And so it just kind of started sticking,'" Hood said.

Hood has 103 flags in his collection. He started collecting flags in 2017, and it has grown into a passion everyone loves, including his first granddaughter born in February.

"She's my little flag girl, so I already told her she is taking over eventually," he said.

Flag Man buys most of his flags on eBay, but his favorites are the ones he designed. He created a "Nitty Strong" flag with a halo and wings to honor lifelong Broncos fan Martin "Nitty" Howe who died after a battle with large B cell lymphoma at the age of 18. After designing the flag, Hood presented it to Howe's parents and still flies the flag at tailgates before Broncos home games.

Hood has been a Broncos fan since they went to the Super Bowl in 1977 and has advice for Broncos fans today.

"Embrace it, and live it. You hold onto it just like it's your last breath because it is going to be a fun ride. Good, bad or indifferent, the Broncos are fantastic," Hood said.