"PonchoMan" doesn't mind the travel to see his favorite team
When it's Broncos game day that means DB PonchoMan, or simply PonchoMan, is amongst Broncos Country.
When Leonard Armijo got an old van from his uncle in 2015, he knew exactly what he would do with it.
Robert Garner, better known as Rescue Rob, has been a firefighter for 17 years. But he's been a Denver Broncos fan his entire life.
Jesse Esquibel, aka, "Bronco Reaper," walks more than 15,000 steps every home game after his health started declining years ago.
The Denver Broncos first home game is sure to see a lot of diehard fans in orange and blue. But one fan really sticks out from the rest.
Meet Andrew Young, AKA The Mad Fanatic. His song "We Back Now" just came out, right in time for the Broncos home opener.
A CBS News Colorado investigation has found the mayor of the small metro town of Lakeside has sold at least two town vehicles to his daughter at prices well below what the vehicles might have fetched on the open market.
Passengers of a Frontier Airlines flight were up late waiting to board a new airplane after their original aircraft had to return to Denver.
Recent random and reckless acts of violence in the streets of downtown Denver are raising some concern for residents.
The decree mandates areas such as racial bias in policing, use of force and documentation of stops be addressed.
Firefighters rushed to the River Ranch Trailer Park located at 1109 Tyler Ave. in unincorporated Grand County about 9:32 p.m. Monday.
It was the death of Elijah McClain, after being stopped by police, that primarily led the city of Aurora to enter into a five-year-long consent decree. There are 68 mandates to be met.
A pot-bellied pig escaped from a house in Pueblo West over the weekend and police were called in to assist.
Deion Sanders stood up for Henry Blackburn after the CSU safety received death threats for a late hit that sent CU's two-way star Travis Hunter to the hospital with a lacerated liver.
CU's double-overtime victory against CSU, which ended in the early hours of Sunday morning, drew 9.3 million viewers. That makes it the most watched late-night college football game ever on ESPN, the network says.
Former Denver Broncos offensive lineman Dalton Risner has signed a one year deal with the Minnesota Vikings.
Colorado State Rams coach Jay Norvell said Monday that senior safety Henry Blackburn has been receiving death threats since his late hit that hospitalized Colorado Buffaloes two-way star Travis Hunter.
Nick Chubb's sixth season in the NFL ended on the second play of the second quarter when Steelers safety Minkah Fitzpatrick delivered a hit to the Browns player's legs.
Speaker Kevin McCarthy is trying to accomplish what at times seems impossible — working furiously to unite House Republicans and pass a conservative bill to keep the federal government open.
The FTC is alerting 37 million people that they may qualify for a refund under a federal settlement with Fortnite-maker Epic Games.
The tarantula's coloring resembles "electrical sparks," researchers said.
The parents of Matt Jackson are waiting and worrying about their 41-year-old son who remains in an intensive care unit in a French hospital after being diagnosed with botulism poisoning.
President Biden pushed for international cooperation in support of Ukraine and combatting global challenges.
Robert Costello and his firm, Davidoff Hutcher & Citron LLP, allege the former New York City mayor owes them nearly $1.4 million.
Former President Donald Trump, who skipped the first GOP debate, won't be at the second, his campaign confirmed.
The complaint claims agency employees "repeatedly and intentionally" disclosed Hunter Biden's protected tax information.
The Colorado Avalanche and the Colorado Rapids are teaming up to cheer on a group of cyclists who are riding cross country to raise money for cancer research.
A former employee of Little Sisters of the Poor Nursing Home received a bill from Discover Labs last month for $22,735.
The variant, which has an unusually large number of mutations, has also been spotted in numerous countries, but remains rare for now.
The new COVID vaccine has been approved by the FDA and it's on the way to pharmacies now.
A study tested the 2023 Honda Odyssey, Toyota Sienna, Chrysler Pacifica and Kia Carnival. None of the minivans received an "acceptable" or "good" rating.
"We're not messing around," Union chief Shawn Fain said in setting Friday deadline unless talks progress with Big Three automakers.
Vehicle prices could rise between 10-20% depending on how long the autoworkers strike lasts, experts say.
On a sunny summer morning, the Colorado Treasury Department was determined to help Coloradans cash in on benefits.
Amid soaring need for donations, the nonprofit is now asking for even more help after its box truck containing food was stolen on Friday.
Interest rates apply to many aspects of our financial lives. They're tied to things like mortgages, savings accounts, retirement, and others. These rates can be tricky to navigate, however, when they're high like they are currently.
Executive director of admissions, Heather Daniels, tells CBS News Colorado that she hopes that "ramily" continues to grow, especially with new incentives.
As parents across our state begin to send their students back to school, inflation is hitting bank accounts hard. School supplies are forecasted to cost families the most ever amid higher prices for everything from calculators to crayons.