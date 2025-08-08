Five people displaced after duplex fire in Aurora

Five people in Aurora were displaced Thursday night after a duplex caught fire.

According to the Aurora Fire Department, a fire broke out at a duplex in the 3700 block of S. Granby Way around 8 p.m. Firefighters quickly brought the blaze under control.

Aurora Fire Department

Authorities said the fire started in the carport and spread into one of the units. Paramedics evaluated two people at the scene, but they were not taken to the hospital for treatment.

AFD said the five people living in the duplex will not be allowed to stay there and have been displaced. The Red Cross was called to help the displaced residents.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.