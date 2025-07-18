Five indicted in Boulder County, theft ring accused of thousands in theft, property damage

Five people have been indicted in Boulder County in connection with a criminal enterprise responsible for over $200,000 in thefts and property damage.

Authorities said members of the Tequila Sunset Enterprise broke into liquor stores and retail stores across the Front Range in order to steal bottles of liquor and merchandise. The group reportedly used stolen vehicles, mostly Jeeps, to target stores in Arvada, Brighton, Broomfield, Erie, Lafayette, Louisville, Northglenn, Superior, Westminster and other locations, then sold the stolen merchandise.

County officials said the group is responsible for over $153,272 in thefts and over $54,005 in property damage.

After an investigation by multiple area police departments and the district attorney's office, four people were indicted on violations of the Colorado Organized Crime Control Act, along with other charges. The suspects include Tabor Jaramillo-Trujillo, Mason Grantham, Abram Valdez and Isaiah Akridge. A fifth defendant, Emiley Webb, was indicted on charges of false information to a pawnbroker.