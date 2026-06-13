Fish salvage begins at two Colorado reservoirs ahead of public closure

Public access to two reservoirs in Colorado ends next month when their recreational lease agreements end. Ahead of that, Colorado Parks and Wildlife has authorized a public fish salvage, expanding the methods anglers can use.

Adobe Creek Reservoir, locally known as Blue Lake, and Thurston Reservoir are popular locations for anglers looking for catfish, crappie, saugeye, walleye, and other sport fish. However, CPW says the Fort Lyon Canal Company has notified them that the recreational lease agreement will not be renewed, permanently ending public access to both on July 15.

Adobe Creek Reservoir Colorado Parks and Wildlife

"Together, Colorado Parks and Wildlife and the Fort Lyon Canal Company have provided recreational fishing at these two reservoirs since 1970 that generations of anglers have enjoyed," said Todd Marriott, CPW Area Wildlife Manager. "While we are disappointed we could not reach an agreement to continue that opportunity, our focus now is on conserving the fishery resource and ensuring Colorado anglers receive the greatest possible benefit from it."

The impending end of the agreement prompted CPW to authorize a public fish salvage to maximize public use of the fishing resource. In addition to expanding allowed methods of take, bag and possession limits have been suspended at the Adobe Creek and Thurston Reservoirs. These changes are effective immediately and will last until the reservoirs close on July 15.

Colorado Parks and Wildlife

"We are allowing all legal angling methods, including all net and trap types, snagging and gigs, archery equipment, unlimited rods, trot lines and jugs," said Marriott. "Because the window to salvage these fish is limited, we want to maximize the ability of sportspeople to remove fish for their benefit while helping utilize the resource."

Anglers are still required to possess a valid Colorado fishing license to participate. Allowed methods of take include:

All net and trap types

Snagging and gigs

Archery equipment

Unlimited fishing rods

Trot lines

Jugs

CPW staff have already begun salvage operations to transport sport fish to other reservoirs in the southeast. They hope to preserve as much of the fishery resource as possible. They said taxpayers have invested in these fisheries, and CPW is committed to protecting the public's investment.

Ramp to be removed at Adobe Creek Reservoir Colorado Parks and Wildlife

They're also planning to remove a boat ramp and other facilities by the conclusion of the lease.