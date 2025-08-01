First time DUI offenders in Colorado may face community service and interlock device fees

First time DUI offenders in Colorado may face community service and interlock device fees

First time DUI offenders in Colorado may face community service and interlock device fees

The Colorado State Patrol is continuing to remind everyone of the dangers of drinking and driving.

Colorado State Patrol pulls over a driver CBS

Troopers say not only could you cause harm to yourself and others, but you also face hefty fees and fines. This includes paying at least $13,000 in court fees and fines, having your vehicle impounded, license suspended for at least nine months, and facing jail time.

Troopers say that with these heavy fees, you could also get community service, even if you are a first-time offender. The court makes the decision, but the offender can face anywhere from 48 to 96 hours of community service. These hours must be completed during office hours.

Along with the services, the offender can also have an interlock device added to their vehicle. The driver must blow into the device sober just to start their vehicle. When it's installed, the driver will have to pay a monthly subscription fee. Troopers say the newer the vehicle, the more it will cost.

An interlock device. CBS

Troopers say this is another reason why you should always have a plan if you know you are going to drink. Use rideshares, public transit, or the buddy system. Troopers say drinking and driving is always a selfish decision that is preventable.

"Everybody knows you can kill somebody or yourself when you are driving under the influence or you are impaired at all," Colorado State Trooper Sherri Mendez said. "You can also do so much damage to yourself financially. Why would you want to open it up?"

Troopers say if you are pulled over a second time for a DUI offense, your community service will increase from a max of 96 hours to a max of 120 hours. Also, offenders face jail time no matter the offense.