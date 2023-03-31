Watch CBS News
First Alert Weather Day: fire danger extends into Friday

By Lauren Whitney

Fire danger and strong wind will continue on Friday, prompting another First Alert Weather Day. Red Flag Warnings will once again cover the Denver area, parts of Park county and southeastern Colorado.

We still expect strong wind to stick with us through most of the day. Any fire that starts could very quickly spread with the intense wind we are anticipating. Any outdoor work that could create sparks or cause fire, please refrain from on Friday.

Southeastern Colorado will sill have high fire danger on Saturday with Fire Weather Watches in place.

Temperatures cool off a bit on Friday behind a second cold front. It won't be a drastic change, but we will fall back into the low 50s. We quickly rebound back to the 60s for the weekend. We will be calmer, but still on the breezy side at times.

Next week we cool off, so enjoy those 60s while they stick around. 

