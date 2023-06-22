Multi-vehicle accident snarled traffic I-25 southbound during Thursday morning commute

Traffic heading southbound Interstate 25 just before 88th Avenue Thursday morning was forced to use the right shoulder to get by a serious, multi-vehicle accident.

CBS

The CBS Colorado Copter arrived over the scene at 6:40 A.M. Thursday morning, shortly after the accident was reported. First Alert Traffic maps showed commuters at a practical stand-still starting at 120th Avenue.

Crews were able to work quickly to clear the accident and Thornton police tweeted at 7:22 A.M. that the highway was back open.