Multi-vehicle accident snarled traffic I-25 southbound during Thursday morning commute
Traffic heading southbound Interstate 25 just before 88th Avenue Thursday morning was forced to use the right shoulder to get by a serious, multi-vehicle accident.
The CBS Colorado Copter arrived over the scene at 6:40 A.M. Thursday morning, shortly after the accident was reported. First Alert Traffic maps showed commuters at a practical stand-still starting at 120th Avenue.
Crews were able to work quickly to clear the accident and Thornton police tweeted at 7:22 A.M. that the highway was back open.
