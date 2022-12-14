Watch CBS News
First at 4 Team Shares Favorite Holiday Traditions

By Mekialaya White

/ CBS Colorado

CBS News Colorado Anchors Karen Leigh and Mekialaya White and Chief Meteorologist Lauren Whitney each shared their favorite holiday traditions this season. 

Lauren Whitney

Whitney's daughter Maren just celebrated her first birthday and got a special visit from Santa. 

Karen Leigh

Leigh enjoys spending time with her daughter Elle and husband Jim at the Broadmoor yearly. 

Mekialaya White

White visited the Rockefeller Center Tree in New York City with her husband Josh for the first time this year, and shared she takes a selfie with her family in Colorado Springs for Christmas annually.

Watch the First at 4 team every weekday at 4pm on CBS News Colorado!

Mekialaya White
Mekialaya White anchors every weekday at 4 p.m. and reports for evening shows at CBS News Colorado. Read her latest reports or check out her bio and send her an email.

First published on December 13, 2022 / 8:19 PM

